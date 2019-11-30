DESG head, Monye tasks Deltans on selfless service

Director-General of Delta Economic Summit Group, DESG, Mr Chukwuka Monye, has urged the recipients of DESG’s Unsung Heroes Award to remain steadfast in their efforts at impacting positively in the lives of Deltans.

He also said that instead of engaging in unconstructive criticisms, people should invest their time in endeavours that elevate the society.

Monye said this at the 2019 Unsung Heroes Award ceremony in Asaba where eminent Deltans were honoured for their contributions to the development of the state.

His words: “The awardees did not wait for anyone to impact their communities. They built orphanages, fed thousands, emphasizing the striking selflessness and nobility in the deeds of the heroes. These nominees showed that actions do speak louder than words and

they have been recognised as heroes for impacting the thousands of lives so far and the millions more to come. It is important for society to recognise and celebrate such individuals because the rate at which our moral structure is deteriorating is alarming. We must all do our part to ensure we do not get to a point where doing good becomes an anomaly.

“I struggle to call these nominees ordinary because I do not think their acts are ordinary or common by any means. They are our unsung heroes. I have chosen not to criticize the government for the issues we face in society because I believe it is more productive for us to invest our time in what we can do to contribute and impact our communities”.

Monye said some of the awardees conducted free eye surgeries and built bus stops.

Those at the event include Chief Shimite Bello, Mr Brian Hammond, Mr Ekenem Isichei, and Ms Uzor Okonmah among others.

Vanguard