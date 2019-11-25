Deputy sheriff’s son suspected of fatally shooting Alabama sheriff

The son of an Alabama deputy sheriff is suspected of fatally shooting a neighboring county’s sheriff during a confrontation at a gas station on Saturday night, a report said.

William Chase Johnson, 18, whose dad is a deputy sheriff in Montgomery County, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams at a QV gas station in Hayneville, according to NBC News.

Details surrounding the fatal shooting were still murky as of early Monday. The state’s governor, Kay Ivey, had confirmed the news of Williams’ death via Twitter Saturday night.

“I’m saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty,” Ivey wrote.

“He will be remembered as a consummate professional and pillar of his community.”

Johnson was captured hours after the shooting when he returned to the scene early Sunday morning with a handgun, according to Sgt. Steve Jarrett, commander of state troopers’ Montgomery post.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told local NBC affiliates that Johnson was the son of one of its deputies, the report said.

“Details as to how he fled the scene and then reappeared at the scene, all that’s going to be investigated,” Jarrett said, according to WSFA-TV.

Williams was first elected sheriff in 2010. He joined the department in 1987 and was appointed chief deputy in 1990.

Source: New York Post

