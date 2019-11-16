Deltans should support Okowa’s stronger vision for Delta — Askia

Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, has called on all Deltans irrespective of political affiliation to support the stronger Delta vision of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Chief Askia who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the commission, gave the charge while reacting to the court of appeal ruling that upheld the election of Okowa as governor of the state stressing that the truth must always prevail over falsehood.

According to him, the resounding victory of Governor Okowa during the last governorship election remains unchallenged, since he won his second tenure bid convincingly as a result of his governance prowess in his first term in office.

He said: “How can you challenge an election that was adjudged as free, fair and credible by both local and foreign observers?

“The verdict of the appellate court has further vindicated the confidence which the entire people of the state expressed in the governor through their votes.”

The DESOPADEC boss further expressed optimism that the vision of Governor Okowa transcends beyond the political will to build a formidable and stronger state with policies that will yield transformational dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

While thanking Deltans for their support, Chief Askia appealed to them to sustain the love they have for the governor.

He, however, pointed out that despite the unhealthy distractions from opposition elements in the state, Governor Okowa has remained focused and more determined in delivering on his campaign promises.

