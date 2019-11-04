Delta: We‘ll change the narratives in health sector- Uroye

Delta State House of Assembly Health Committee chairman Hon.Augustine Uroye has stressed the need for health institutions within the state to be reinvigorated for optimum performance, noting that the health sector is a key factor for the assessment of any government.

The Lawmaker representing Warri south constituency 1 in the State Assembly made this disclosure during the inaugural meeting of members of the committee at the Assembly complex in Asaba yesterday.

READ ALSO;

According to Uroye, “the 7TH Assembly is determine to make a difference in line with the stronger Delta vision of the state governor Dr, Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Health is a necessity not luxury the need for synergy among stakeholders to make the sector better is paramount to the Okowa –led administration.

READ ALSO:

“This committee will be paying regular visits to health institutions across the state for on the spot assessment to interact with workers and the patients.

The legislator urged parents to utilize medical services at the Central hospitals closest to them after recently offsetting the medical bill of a 9month old baby, Precious Emmanuel at a private clinic he was admitted in Effurun due to the inability of Precious’s parent to offset the medical bill.

Vanguard