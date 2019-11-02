Delta state to build film village, leisure park in Ugbolu

Delta State Government has approved the construction of a Film Village and Leisure Park in Ugbolu, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, told journalists that the projects were among the approvals at the State Executive Council meeting held on Friday.

He said that the council also approved the construction of an advanced mother and child diagnostic center in Ika North East Local Government Area to address issues of morbidity and death associated with childbirth in Delta.

“We did not know that for a very long time our brothers in the entertainment industry have taken advantage of the peace in the state, particularly in Asaba, for shooting their films and they have created a huge industry.

“The best we can do is to assist them to assist us in the creation of jobs by moping up those in the unemployment market and once the film village is completed, they will take the advantage to produce better movies,” he said.

He said that the government also approved the award and revocation of some road contracts and also resolved to use the dry season to complete most of the ongoing road projects in the state.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News