Delta North, South PDP leaders dispatch cannonball to Urhobo

LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta North ( Oshimili, Ndokwa, Ika, Ndokwa, Aniocha) and Delta South (comprising Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri) Senatorial districts in Delta State have unambiguously declared that the party’s 2023 governorship belongs to Delta Central (Urhobo) senatorial district, but maintained that Urhobo leaders should put their home in order.

Former civilian governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, former Minister of Information and Chairman, Delta State Elders Advisory Council, Prof Sam Oyovbaire and other Urhobo leaders, raised the flag, some months ago, when it appeared some politicians were trying to go against the party’s unwritten contract that the three senatorial districts shall take turn in producing governor.

However, it took the inventiveness of former Minister of State (Education), an Urhobo, who wants to continue from where the incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, will stop in 2023 to get prominent Delta North and South leaders to not only reaffirm the agreement, but also proclaim support for his aspiration.

Senator Patrick Osakwe, populary known as the “gateway to Ndokwa nation,” former deputy governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue and Ika political warlord, Elder John Nwagimejen, all from Delta North collectively charged Central senatorial district to come up with a suitable candidate in an atmosphere devoid or rancor.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia, Isoko Development Union, IDU, worldwide led by Chief Iduh Amadhe, Major General Paul Omu (retd), Ijaw leader, Chief Tunde Smooth, all leaders of Delta South senatorial district assured Gbagi of support of their senatorial districts in 2023.

Elder statesman, Senator Osakwe, who played host to the Gbagi Solidarity Movement, GSM, led by the criminologist and industrialist, last Saturday, asserted if there was going to be trouble over the PDP rotation arrangement, the problem was most likely to come from Urhobo people themselves.

Gbagi stormed Delta North and South after his consultations in the Central with the oldest politician in home local government, Ughelli South, Chief E.D. O Obofukoro, who is the ‘father’ of the delegation. Also in his team were Chief Thompson Ovwere, Chief Macaulay, Chief Eddie Sorhue, Dr Nelson Ejakpovi, Mr. Monday Ossai, Chief Okiemute Oviri-Okwagbe, Dr Mrs Efe Oyibo, Princess Doris Ejinyere, Elder Solomon Ala, Chief Love Okoro, Chief David Uhawha, and Mr Francis Obule.

Urhobo should not split votes – Osakwe

Osakwe, who did not hide his love for Gbagi, said, “I have said it before that the rotation will be from Central, nobody can stop it. I even attacked a former Minister of Niger Delta, Elder Godsday Orubebe over this matter and I got phone calls from some people in Central when I said nobody should break the arrangement.”

The PDP leader said some troublemakers in Delta North might argue that since rotation started from Central, it should start afresh from North after Okowa, “but you know we have a party leader, and at the end of the day, the leaders will meet and take a decision.”

Senator Osakwe pointedly admonished the Central district to reconcile among themselves and present a common front by pruning the governorship aspirants avoid splitting their votes in Urhobo land during the primary. He, however, added, “But as far as Senator Patrick Osakwe is concerned, Central district should produce our next governor. This is my personal view, but Okowa is the leader.”

Regarding Gbagi’s aspiration, he told him and his followers, “You are selling a good market, a very good marketable commodity. Therefore, it is left for Central to reconcile themselves in order not to split votes. However, we, Ndokwa people, we go one way, you have my blessing and the blessings of the Ndokwa people.”

It was like political storm-trooping of Anioma, last weekend, as Gbagi , a criminologist and industrialist also visited ex-Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue, at his Obior country home in Aniocha North local government area, where he was manifestly at home.

Gbagi, PDP ‘rock’ in Central – Elue

Elue, a strategic player in the Ibori political family, addressed Gbagi as ‘His Excellency’, saying, “Telling me that my friend sitting here, with all his pedigree and his records cannot be a governor is a lie He can handle it, he is capable.”

The former deputy governor said it was impossible in politics to tell people not to contest because there is a rotation arrangement in place, but added, “We, from this part of the state, are very orderly. It is not to a fault that we are orderly, but that is what we will follow. We will not stop people from contesting but we know whose turn it is. I do not think that people here would tell any other person coming from other areas not to contest. However, because we are disciplined, we would think about it and consider whether the person is towing our line of equity and justice.”

Like Senator Osakwe, he advised: “Central (Urhobo) should do this without rancor to have a good choice in 2023 and I pray that the other parties will give PDP chance in a peaceful way to have a good election.”

Chief Elue, who commended Gbagi for commencing the 2023 race early and not defecting from the party since he started as a founding leader, urged him to use the platform of his ambition to keep PDP as one in the Central. He frowned against the attitude of people abandoning the party because they lost out in the governorship and other primaries of the party.

He said as deputy governor of the state during his time with Ibori, he did not get to lead the party and never jumped ship because of it, adding that other leaders see Gbagi as the “rock” PDP is going to stand on in Delta Central come 2023.

Consequently, the Delta North PDP leader emphasized the need for him to serve as the springboard for unity and strength of the party in the area, maintaining, “Gbagi is capable and possesses the means to do so. We want a strong voice from Central, which you represent.”

We know our true friends – HRM Efeizomor

Chair, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and Obi of Owa Kingdom, HRM, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II appreciated the early flag off by Gbagi, declaring that he and his people would not forget those who supported their son, the incumbent governor to come to, and remain in power, and it would be only be just to reciprocate accordingly.

The monarch treated him to a royal reception with cultural dancers and musicians, who played and danced to the best of Owa traditional music. The visit is significant to Gbagi because Governor Okowa hails from Owa kingdom and therefore, a subject of the well-regarded king.

The monarch, who knows the existing companionship between Gbagi and Okowa encouraged his supporters to remain steadfast in their support, saying. “We know enough of the politics of Delta State. We know enough of those who will contest and I will not be surprised if by tomorrow, such names come up again saying they want to contest. Even when they lose, they will go to court, because they must do what they are used to.”

“While our son was fighting for this position, we know those who helped, and we have taken record of the way every other person helped. So, my appeal to you is that you should maintain the level of dignity, respect and cordiality of your friendship with His Excellency.”

“Our prayer is that he will land well and end well. In other words, anybody who is seeking this position must help him to end well. I think that is the premise of which many of his supporters and admirers and those of us, who have a special kind of relationship with him will operate when the bell rings. Those who continue to assist him, we will not forget when the time comes,” he added.

Ika South will listen

to Gbagi- Elder Nwagimejen

In his country home at Agbor, another polticial titan, Elder John Nwagimejen “Ika South will listen to you for as long as you keep coming because you are going to have to keep coming here, we will continue to listen to you.”

As part of a statewide consultation tour, Gbagi was also at the Uzere, Isoko South local government area, where the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia (retd.) He also visited leaders of Isoko nation under the auspices of Isoko Development Union, IDU, nationwide at Oleh.

Isoko nation will speak at the appropriate time – High Chief Amadhe

President General, IDU, Hon. High Chief Iduh Amadhe, said, “You have been a successful man, transparently honest and if you say this is what you want to do, you will do it. This is a man who is equipped with the rudimentary knowledge of historical materialism and ability to analytically assess political trends; that is the man we need.”

“A gentleman and not a tout, therefore, on behalf of Isoko, we wish you well,” Amadhe, who said that Isoko nation would speak at the appropriate time added, as he broke kolanuts and prayed for the success of his 2023 mission.

We‘ll work with you, says Generals Ogomudia, Omu

General Ogomudia, who described Gbagi as a man that is success-driven, asserted, “He possesses the right intelligence, and emotional quotient to solve problems. You have hinted me of this before, and I have said ‘okay’. Now, we will work on the follower-ship and whatever support that I can render, of course, I will be glad to do it.”

Major General Omu (retd), also, an Isoko leader had earlier given Gbagi assurance that he would stand by him while Ijaw leader, Chief Tunde Smooth also made the same pledge.

Why I want to succeed Okowa – Gbagi

Speaking at the homes of the different leaders, Olorogun Gbagi, pointed out that he is a founding member of the party in the state with no history of defection, said, “As at today, I am the oldest living member of PDP that wants to be a governor. I have never defected from the party since we founded it, I have always stayed back to build the party despite whatever happened to me in the past unlike what some persons do.”

“We had an agreement. We started PDP in Delta State 1998/1999, and when it started, it started from Central, where we had one of our own as governor for eight years. When he finished, it went to the Delta South senatorial district. Naturally, with the understanding we had, it came to the North afterwards, and by his grace, the governor today emerged.

“Once he finishes, it will come back to Central. We all, as founders of this party, we have an understanding that the governorship of the state will rotate among the three senatorial districts. I am an industrialist, I am a businessperson and my success stories are there for anybody to search. I am blemish-less; I have no excess luggage that will impair my speed and character to develop this state.

“We collectively agreed that a lot of work still needs to be done in the state. My friend, my brother, the leader of the party in the state has done so much. I seek your understanding; I seek your fatherly guidance, come 2023 when our amiable governor will be exiting, and given that agreement and plan you and I had that I should be given your mandate,” he asserted.

The former Minister spoke of the good works of Okowa with admiration everywhere he went, appealing to the people not to allow the state to fall into the hands of a “joker” in order not to destroy the painstaking efforts of Okowa.

He said Delta State has no business being in a lesser position to Lagos and he (Chief Gbagi) who has neither vacated nor defected from the PDP is the right man to take Delta to greater heights after Okowa.

Adumbrating how the PDP rotational agreement has helped in bringing about peace and quenching agitations about governance in that state, Gbagi stated, “I am qualified to run for the governorship position not just because it is the turn of my people to produce the next governor, but because I am capable of driving the affairs of the state.

“I am a businessman and industrialist and I intend to continue in the path of the exemplary leadership of Governor Okowa and also input my industrial ideals and expertise into the governance of Delta State. I maintain that I am without any blemish that might impede my speed or deter my intentions and goodwill for the state.

“I will invite investors from Lagos and China to set up manufacturing industries in each local government area, and get a 25 year moratorium for a free Export Processing Zone; while government will create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Our educational system needs to be overhauled and I am prepared to do it. We must leave Delta State better than our fathers left it for us,” he said.

“I have remained with the PDP, building cohesion and supporting party activities and candidates, including the present governor. If you have eleven children and you want to go for the best to represent you, you look for the one whose hands are clean; the one whom you know has the right basis and foundation for the job. My pedigree and records speak for me,”he added.

Leaders, Deltans enthralled

The leaders and many other Deltans are convinced that with his pedigree, Gbagi will reinvent the state. According to Omu, Gbagi’s plans for the state were noble, especially his industrialization programme. He said he would present the proposal before his community and was positive that they would welcome the idea and support the vision of Olorogun Gbagi.

