Delta lawmaker tasks Ijaw, Itsekiri on peaceful co-existence

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The member representing Warri South West in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor has advised the Ijaw and Itsekiri in Warri South West to live in peace and harmony to attract the much-needed infrastructural development.

Guwor spoke at Ikpere Primary School field, Ode-Ugborodo in Warri South West during the flag-off of the Comrade Sheriff Mulade unity football tournament organised by the National Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice.

READ ALSO:

Emomotimi, while describing the football tournament as laudable, said sports all over the world is about creating a sense of community and common purpose, a tool for peace, cooperation and advancement, which help to unite people of diverse ethnic nationalities, as it is a considered as a universal language.

He commended Comrade Mulade for initiating the Ijaw/Itsekiri peace and unity tournament, with the aim to foster unity, peace and togetherness amongst the Ijaw and Itsekiri of Warri South West.

He said: ”It is only in a peaceful and conducive environment that business, government activities and the desired infrastructural development can be achieved. Therefore, the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities must come together to champion a common purpose for development, having acknowledged that they share common challenges of infrastructural neglect and environmental degradation.”

While appreciating the people of Warri South West for the peace being enjoyed in the area, Emomotimi admonished the people to ”sustain the peace and shun violence and other vices that stand as impediment to our development and embrace peaceful coexistence as brothers.”

Reminiscing the good old days when there were no ethnic boundaries, the lawmaker noted that the Ijaw and Itsekiri have always lived together not just as good neighbours but as brothers, adding that ”As such, our people must imbibe the culture of togetherness and encourage oil and gas exploration companies, government, developmental agencies and partners to developed our communities.”

He noted that peace is key to sustainable development, stressing that ”there can not be sustainable development without peace and no peace without sustainable development.”

According to Emomotimi, the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration is committed and refocusing the attention of the interventionist agency, DESOPADEC towards sustainable development, youths and women empowerment.

He said: “I believe strongly in the capacity of the youths to contribute meaningfully to development. This can only happen when we come together in unity of purpose as brethren and not as foes. We must eschew violence, suspicion and all tendencies that seems to divide us.”