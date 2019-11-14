Delta Gov’t commence bursary payment to students

… Votes N381, 000, 000 for 2018/2019 session

Delta State Government, on Tuesday, commenced the payment of bursary for Delta students of tertiary institutions for the 2018/2019 session.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the 2018/2019 bursary payment in Asaba, the Executive Secretary, Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Hon. Sunny Orishedere, said the payment was in fulfilment of the state government’s resolve to ensure prompt payment of bursary for students of Delta State origin.

Orishedere said: “ Today is the official flag-off payment of bursary for students in tertiary institutions from Delta State origin and we are happy that the leadership of the National Association of Delta State Students are here to witness the exercise.

“ The payment is in line with our promise of prompt payment of bursary and the tradition of the Board. Since the process commenced, we have ensured that we kept our students abreast every step of the way because information is power.

“ Recall that the last time we met with you (NADESSTU), we promised that when it is time to commence payment, we will inform you and that is what we have done today.

“ As you know, the bursary would have been paid earlier, but we couldn’t because of some delays which arose as a result of general elections and some irregularities that we discovered during the screening exercise.”

The executive secretary revealed that out of the 24, 179 students that applied for the bursary, 17, 169 were qualified for payment, adding that part of the fund was released last week for the commencement of payment.

Speaking further, Orishedere hinted that the continuous payment of bursary by the state government despite current economic realities was geared towards promoting academic excellence.

The President of NADDESTU, Comrade Godwin Saturday, in a brief remark, thanked the state government and scholarship board for the payment and assured that the association would continue to partner with the board to ensure that students welfare were well catered for.

