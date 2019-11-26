Delta Force’s Ayo Adetola flattered by comparison to Spanish legend Xabi Alonso

Ayo Adetola admits he is enjoying comparisons with Spanish legend Xabi Alonso, while disclosing his resolve to become a household name. The midfielder joined Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) newcomers Delta Force from Niger Tornadoes at the start of the season – and within a short time has won fans’ hearts following his notable performances.

In his recent league outing, Adetola was named man-of-the-match as Delta Force swept aside Jigawa Golden Stars 4-1.

While claiming he models his game around the two-time Champions League winner, the former Mighty Jets skipper is aiming to improve on his game.

“I feel honoured being compared with such a great player; it shows my quality is getting noticed,” Adetola told Goal.

“He is one of my idols as I spend hours watching his video clips and also try some of his tricks during matches.

“That being said, I am not carried away by this link as my focus is to keep working very hard to get better as a player – and someday, get a national team call-up.”

Delta Force are guests of Wikki Tourists in Gombe this week and the midfielder is confident of victory despite the team’s tortuous two-day road trip.

“We want to win this game to consolidate on our victory against Jigawa Stars,” he continued. “Although the trip was long and tiring, we are well prepared to leave Gombe with maximum points. “That will help our course of finishing this season with a continental ticket.”

With four points from three matches, Delta Force are 10th in the Nigeria elite division log.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News