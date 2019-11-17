Delta Assembly tasks DESOPADEC board on prudent management of funds

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly, weekend tasked the board of the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, on prudent management of funds released to it in order to be able to touch the lives of those in its mandate area.

Chairman, House Committee on DESOPADEC, Mr. Emomotimi Guwor, who led other members of the committee on a familiarisation visit to the board at the DESOPADEC’s headquarters in Warri, said the success of the Commission was critical to achieving the stronger Delta vision of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Guwor and his team were received by the Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, alongside other Executive Directors and board members representing the various oil-bearing ethnic nationalities in the state.

The Lawmaker who reminded the board of its responsibility of ensuring the growth and development of the oil-producing communities in the state said; “what is central if DESOPADEC must meet its mandate to the people is prudent management of funds released to the Commission.

“The 50 percent of the 13 percent derivation funds to the state must be channeled properly to the needs of oil-bearing communities,” urging members of the Commission to work as a team and avoid rancor to enable them to achieve the desired results.

Guwor who represents Warri southwest constituency told the board to also adhere to the law establishing the commission and abide by the financial guidelines as well as the extant rules of the State.

Earlier, Managing Director of the Commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, noted the DESOPADEC House Committee has the capacity to encourage and midwife the policies and programmes of the commission to achieve success.

Ogieh said the present board on assumption of office went straight to tackling inherent challenges which include staff verification through biometric clock-in, office accommodation and huge debts owed to contractors.

He stated that the 2019 budget, majorly drawn to align the 2018 budget was ready for presentation, adding that the upcoming fiscal year would consolidate on the board resolve to make DESOPADEC better positioned in delivering on its mandate.

Other members of the Committee include; Rueben Izeze, Ferguson Onwo, Matthew Opuoru, Austin Chikezie, Asupa Forteta, Austin Uroye and Charles Emetulu.

Vanguard News