Delta APC, PDP bicker over Kwale Industrial Park

Perez Brisibe, Ughelli

The Delta State chapters of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are currently enmeshed in a verbal onslaught over the Kwale Industrial Park which according to the state government, is expected to employ an average of 75,000 persons.

The APC in a statement by its publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina had described the industrial park project as an ploy by the PDP led government in Delta State to further fritter away the resources of the state and a misdirection of resources.

The party in the statement accused the state government of alleged plans to enrich some persons whose stock in trade is manipulations and underhand deals for the sake of their pockets through the Kwale Industrial Park project.

The party had stated that, “Despite the huge revenues accruing to the State, the PDP led Delta State Government complains of inadequate finances to enable her execute meaningful projects including Warri Industrial Park.

“We are not unaware of the fact that it is the responsibility of any State government to develop all parts of the State. But we dare to state that considering the undisclosed amount of monies already sunk into Warri Industrial Park and the level of work already done, a wise government ought to have completed same before embarking on another project of such magnitude.”

“We state unequivocally that the proposed Industrial Park is a ploy by PDP led government in Delta State to further fritter away the resources of the State. We therefore call on the Governor and his cronies to jettison this selfish interest of theirs, for the interest of the masses,” the statement added.

Responding, the PDP through its publicity secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, debunked the claims by the APC and described the party’s statement as unfortunate stressing that “the APC can stoop so low to insinuate what obviously is intended for mischief rather than an altruistic move.

It said: “It has become pertinent to point out that the APC and its State Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina have displayed arrant ignorance and lack of proper understanding of the issues they have raised. And like a lot of people with their kind of obsession never to see anything good in what the PDP administration of Governor Okowa is doing, they have pretended to be completely ignorant and uninformed.

“Let it be known also that the Kwale Industrial Park (KIP) is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project; the State government is holding only 25 percent of the Special Purpose Vehicle (Kwale Industrial Park Limited), and the rest will be held by private investors.”

Speaking further, the PDP said: “It is similarly important to inform and educate the APC that the land will represent Delta State Government’s (DTSG’s) 25 percent. The only additional financial commitment of the State is some minimal expenditure to open up the land, gather critical data, while the major infrastructural facilities will be built by the investors. The project is to be driven by the private sector, this is deliberate to mitigate against failure.”

“We therefore, urge Deltans to ignore the antics of the APC that is still firmly buried in disorientation and dismemberment; we urge you to remain focused in your love and loyalty to the PDP and not be distracted by the shenanigans of a political party that lacks cohesion, peace and harmony.”

