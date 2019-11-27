Delta: Aniagwu urges youths to seek knowledge for greater future

The Delta State Commissioner for Information Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has urged youths in Nigeria to acquire the knowledge necessary for their advancement as change agents.

He made the call on Wednesday at the Young Africa Volunteer Network 2019 three-day capacity-building organised by the Revive Africa Initiative at Mount Ned Nwoko Resort and Tourism Centre, Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:

The commissioner, who was the Guest Speaker spoke on “Preparing Young African Change Agents for Global Change”, said that ideas rule the world, not money.

He charged the youths to prepare themselves to acquire knowledge that could prepare them for the task of becoming change agents.

Quoting the great philosopher, Aristotle, he said: “We are what we repeatedly do because excellence is not an art but a habit”.

He warned youths to “beware of the barrenness of a busy life” and urged them to render service to gain friends which would make them greater in the future.

“Nigerian youths are only looking for money instead of knowledge that could earn them more money.

“Youths must focus on how to add value to their country because when they do that, they would have succeeded in developing their country.

“As we go about struggling in life we must be kind to others because you don’t know what they are going through.

“We must love our neighbors as we love ourselves because when you love your neighbor there won’t be issues of armed robbery, kidnapping among other vices.

“As change agents, you must have a holistic change of attitude about life to make an impact as a change agent. When you vote you must know the value of the vote that you have.

“We don’t need every Nigerian to change Nigeria but we need just a few committed Nigerians to change the majority.

“Continuously seek knowledge as that is the only way to emancipate yourselves,” he said.

On his part, Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, who declared the boot camp open, urged youths to develop the capacity to prepare them for the task of being global change agents.

In his contribution, Director-General, Delta State Bureau of Orientation, Mr. Eugene Uzum, advised youths to shun illicit sex and drug abuse if they were to become role models as global change agents.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in his remarks, charged youths to read in order to acquire requisite knowledge to prepare them as change agents.

“Youths must ensure that they read to get adequate information because they can’t be change agents without the requisite knowledge,” he said, adding “we must avoid looking for quick money as the quest for money is pushing youths into different vices.”

Vanguard