Davido finally releases the front cover art work of his new album, “A good time”

By Sylvester Kwentua

David Adeleke, AKA Davido, has finally released the front cover art work of his long awaited “album of the century.” The artwork, which was released on his Instagram page, has photos of several people that have been in Davido’s live in the last 7 years; he wrote an emotional tribute to these people who he says are very important to him.

“It’s been a long 7 years. A lot has transpired in my life since my debut album ‘Genesis’, and I, David Adeleke (aka Davido) have gone through a process of immense changes and growth. In sad times I lost close family and friends (RIP) and in my happiest times I’ve created lives (Imade, Hailey & David Jr). I fell in love and got engaged to my PHENOMENAL fiancé, Chioma. I’ve fought battles of all kinds and on all fronts: spiritual, physical, mental, emotional even political.

With less than 48 hours left of the 7 year wait for the album of the century; A Good Time reflects on the ability to trust the timing of your life, enjoying the best moments & persevering through the worst ones.

There’s no time like the present and its A Good Time to be alive, to be a PROUD AFRICAN and to fight for the freedom of one another – in unity. This is my album cover art and it reflects the culmination of my 7 year journey in audio/visual form, I present to you, “A Good Time”. OUT Nov 22!!! #AGoodTime” Davido was said.

