Dangote, Elumelu, Otudeko, others set for National Merit Award

Billionaire Aliko Dangote, Mr Tony Elumelu, Oba Otudeko among others are set to receive the National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja Thursday.

Others are Lagos State University (LASU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Olarenwaju Fagbohun (SAN), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede and multiple award-winning columnist/ The Nation editorial board chairman Sam Omatseye. Nigerian Customs Service Comptroller- General Hameed Alli will also receive the award.

President Muhammadu Buhari will confer the awards on them during the 18th edition of the National Productivity Day which would hold Thursday, 27 November 2019, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said: “The Federal Government through the National Policy on Productivity declared that a day shall be observed as National Productivity Day throughout the country every year.

“The National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee, an independent committee made up of eminent Nigerians from diverse backgrounds had, after a thorough screening exercise, recommended 25 individuals and seven organisations drawn from all sectors of the economy for conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award at this year’s National Productivity Day.”

The Minister of Labor revealed that three individuals have been nominated for special categories award.

