Danger averted in lone fallen tanker crash on Otedola Bridge

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the state Fire Service, Nigeria Police among others, saved what could have been another disaster when a tanker laden with 44,000 litres of Aviation fuel fell and spilt its content on the road along the notorious Otedola Bridge, on Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

The timely arrival of the rescue team saved the situation from bursting into an inferno.

At about 12 15 am, Director General, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke -Osanyintolu confirmed that “Recovery operation of the tanker that involved in a lone accident, with registration number EKY 814 XX, laden with 44,000 Aviation fuel on Otedola Bridge inward Berger is in progress by LASEMA.”

