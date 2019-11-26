Customs Marine intercepts military fabrics

Says Customs patrol boats’ scales down waterways smuggling

By Eguono Odjegba

CONTRARY to speculations that smugglers smarting from the closure of land borders have re-routed their activities through the waterways, the Nigeria Customs Service says since the deployment of its sea going patrol boats, Customs Pride, and the Group of Nine, smugglers have largely deserted the use of the waterways to peddle their trade.

Customs Area Controller, Western Marine Command, Comptroller Boyiliya Binga, who disclosed this last week also announced the seizure of assortments of questionable goods including military and security services fabrics, estimated at N61.611, 925.00.

Binga told Vanguard Maritime Report that the seizures include 433x50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, second hand clothing and shoes, buffalo horns, machetes etc. Amongst the fabrics displayed are clothing materials for Mopol, Immigration, Navy and Quarantine.

He said: “When the big masquerade is out, it keeps away many people, including smaller masquerades. Our sea going patrol boats have been very active and this has scared away many smugglers. So the narrative has since changed, big time smugglers know that if they choose the waterways they will be doomed, now they know of the confrontation is over because the sight of our boats alone is scaring.”

The seizures include 3000 empty 25litre kegs used for smuggling of fuel, which the Customs marine boss said were abandoned by their owners when they sensed the trail of operatives. He said some of the seized items including the matches were dutiable trade goods but which the importers elected to smuggle instead of paying the prescribed customs duty and comfortably taking their deliveries. Binga said with sustained 24hours patrol on the waterways boosted by the services patrol boats, recalcitrant smugglers would have no hiding place.

