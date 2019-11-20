James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area 1 Command had intercepted fake currency notes worth N2.5 million at Ihunbo security checkpoint along with Idiroko border town in Ogun State.

According to the Command spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, the fake currency was found in possession of Samson Odebija, who on interrogation said, he was given the money by one Alfa to transport it from Idiroko to Owode-Yewa with a promise of N5,000.

Also, the Command Anti-Smuggling Crack Team during one of its operations intercepted 40 drums of industrial alcohol known as ethanol.

The item, Maiwada said was strictly stamped by NAFDAC for industrial use, stressing that investigation revealed that some unscrupulous elements engaged in the distribution of the product to Idiroko community, who ignorantly dilute it with water and take it as an alcoholic drink.

In the same vein, the Command Anti-Bunkering Team ‘A’ while on information patrol discovered a smuggling hideout at Iko-Gate along Idiroko road, leading to seizure of 160 jerry cans (25 litres each) of Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol.

The daredevil Smugglers, Maiwada said device a crook method by hiding the tanker and then used other vehicles as shield from public view.

“They further nefariously constructed a pipe with an outlet sited in a cassava farm. The fuel is then siphoned into a tank and then into jerry cans with an intention to export the said items in batches outside the country”.

The Area Comptroller, Agbara Michael, therefore, appealed to the general public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and avoid smuggling in all its ramifications.

Maiwada added that the eagle eye is all around Ogun state to halt new techniques adopted or will be brought up by smugglers to perpetuate their illicit acts”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.