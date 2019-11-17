Customs destroys 1,393 cartons of seized frozen poultry products

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Customs Service, NCS has, destroyed total of 1, 393, seized imported poultry products in the state.

Deputy Comptroller, NCS, Yahaya Usman, stated that the seizure was made on Saturday 9th and 11th day of November, 2019, by his team with a duty paid value of N13,372,800.00.

Yahaya revealed that the seizure of the smuggled frozen poultry products was achieved due to concerted efforts by the unit’s intelligence and enforcement capacity.

He said smugglers were getting highly sophisticated and the customs has devised means that are more sophisticated in order to counter them and renewed effort to checkmates smuggling in whatever form.

The Deputy Comptroller said it was very obvious that with the border closure, creeks would be their next options, but the officers are keeping vigil as the command would continue the onslaught until the smugglers retreat.

Yahaya reiterated that the community relationship between the officers and villagers along the coast had been of benefit to the success.

He added that the availability of operations tools and personnel motivation also instills prompt response in the men whenever any alert was raised.

The frozen poultry products, he said were being smuggled and conveyed in 10 vehicles.

According to Yayaja, “The importation of frozen poultry products remained prohibited and destruction of products is in compliance with the Federal Government’s policy on imported poultry products.”

