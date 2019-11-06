Culture Ministry Seeks FCT’s Support for Abuja Carnival

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The ministry of Information and Culture yesterday solicited for a collaboration with the Federal capital Territory, FCT on the 2019 Abuja carnival.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to the FCT minister.

He told the FCT minister that he was in his office to Intimate him on the details of the 2019 Abuja Carnival and to also solicit his support and cooperation, as the host and partner for the success of the event.

The Abuja Carnival is an annual event, with the objective of preserving the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and also

enhancing our unity.

The 2019 edition is slated to hold 23rd to 25th November, with the theme: ”Culture for Peace”.

Alh. Mohammed went further to present list of his demands. They include: Provision of accommodation for participants from the various states; provision of venues; provision of security; provision of medical services; waste management control; decoration of venues and streets; street Merchandise and transport/Traffic control.

Unlike in the past, he said the ministry had decided to decentralize the Carnival by taking it to the area councils of the FCT, instead of restricting it to a few venues here in Abuja, in order to elicit more participation by the residents of the FCT.

According to him, the various events would be held in the various area councils.The events slated for this year’s edition and the venues are: Street Carnival and Opening Ceremony, which will hold from the Old Parade Ground to Area 1; Children Fiesta,Government Secondary School Garki (Area 10); Durbar – Kuje Stadium; Boat Regatta – Jabi Dam; Masquerade Fiesta – Government and Day Secondary School, Gwagwalada.

Others are: Traditional Cuisine Fair/Bush Bar – Old Parade Ground; Command Performance/Award Night – Banquet Hall, State House and Contemporary Music Fiesta – Old Parade Ground.

