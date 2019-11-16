CSR: Our journey hasn’t been easy — Kamson, Sweet Sensation Boss

…Launches mobile app

By Olayinka Ajayi

In a bid to appreciate customers, foremost Quick Service Restaurant, QSR, Sweet Sensation CEO, Mrs. Kehinde Kamson described the early days of her organization as very challenging.

Kamson stated this while giving out home appliances to customers in its 25 anniversary in Lagos.

Recounting the ordeal faced during its early days, the Sweet Sensation boss, said: “Our journey has not been easy, it’s been 25 years of serving Nigeria and we are looking forward to the next 25 years.

“Along the way, from making Nigeria’s best pastries, we have made favorite local and intercontinental dishes ready whenever you want them.

“We have brought lot of innovation in the food service industry like Funsation, Yardstick, Yippee among others.

“As Nigerians get busier, we have launched a mobile app which would avail our esteem customers to place orders via mobile phones”. She said.

Vanguard