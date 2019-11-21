CSR: Firm sets up N10m fund for NIS widows, indigent students

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility CSR, an indigenous logistics firm, Greater Washington Limited GWX has set up a N10 million trust fund to assist families of deceased or incapacitated officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service NIS.

This was as the company said the fund would also cater to extremely poor students across the country, noting that over 20 students in various tertiary institutions as well as primary and secondary school pupils, have benefitted from the initiative.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, Managing Director of the company, Mrs. Adenike Awosan said the thrust of the company’s corporate social responsibility is about taking care of widows, particularly families of deceased immigration officers.

She stated that the poverty alleviation programme for the widows would be executed in partnership with the Immigration Officers Wives Association, the Ministry of Interior and key business partners.

According to her, the CSR is aimed at appreciating the society as well as reducing illiteracy and poverty in the country.

“Over the years, we have carried out a lot of CSR projects and this time, we are supporting the cause of the widows especially wives of the officers who died or have become incapacitated while serving in the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“We will support them with petty trading financing and give scholarships to the children of the poor among them while ensuring that they are sponsored to public/state-owned intuitions from secondary to tertiary institutions”, she explained.

She also disclosed plans to sponsor a capacity-building programme for media practitioners through effective training and partnership on major humanitarian projects.

