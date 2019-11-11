CSOs, lawyers decry DSS continued detention of Sowore despite court orders

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Civil Societies and lawyers have decried the action by the Department of State Security, DSS, over the continued detention of the Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, and originator of #RevolutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, despite court orders to release him on bail.

Expressing disappointment over the action by the DSS, a member of Sowore’s legal team, Marshal Abubakar, who led a team of family members to the headquarters of the DSS to receive him said they have put calls to some high-ranking officials of the Service, which they said they should wait for final approval by some senior officers for his release.

Abubakar said: “We are asking the DSS to please release in the interest of justice, rule of law release Mr. Omoyele for us to go with him. We have been here for two hours and we are demanding that Sowore should be released to his lawyers and families of Omoyele Sowore in line with the orders of the rule of law.

“They have acknowledged that fact that they have received the said court orders and also acknowledged that fact that we have been here on two-three occasions, and they also told us that they will not comply with the said court orders.

“We have called all the authorities we have been accessing over the years and told us that they are going to comply and we are here waiting for the compliance of the said court order.”

Meanwhile, CSOs have expressed dismay with the action of the Service after calling for who will come to take Sowore from its office, only to make a U-turn on that statement.

Speaking on this was the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Prince Deji Adeyanju, who following the statement by the Service said would volunteer to go there to take Sowore.

“The DSS in a press release just said they have not released Sowore because nobody has come forward to receive him.

“I, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, hereby volunteer to take Sowore. I will be at the DSS headquarters in the morning by 10 am.

“I’m currently at the DSS headquarters in Asokoro to receive Sowore. They are not cooperating. They have refused to release Sowore to me or his lawyer here. All their Ogas claim they are not at work”, Adeyanju stated.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) said that judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, should sign Sowore and a co-defendant, Olawale Bakare’s release warrant in order to get their freedom.

According to Falana the felony trial for Sowore supposed to have commenced, but has been hindered by the refusal of the Service, hence it has made it difficult for him and his team to prepare for trial.

Meanwhile, the case was adjourned by the judge to December 5 and 6 respectfully.

