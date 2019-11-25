CSEC DG bags fellow as 15 professors, 215 others emerge stockbrokers

By Peter Egwuatu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) at the weekend named the Acting Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms Mary Uduk and CIS’ Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Adedeji Ajayi, fellows while 230 newly qualified stockbrokers, the single largest in the Institute’s history were inducted as Associate Members.

Besides, 15 university Professors, other lecturers, some top civil servants, the Managing Director, Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Mr Jalo Waziri, and General Manager, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr Bola Adeeko, made the list of latest Securities Dealers at the colourful investiture and induction ceremony which marked the end of the Institute’s 23rd annual conference in Lagos.

Addressing the newly qualified stockbrokers at the investiture and induction ceremony which marked the end of the Institute’s 23rd annual conference at the weekend in Lagos, the President, Mr Dapo Adekoje who congratulated both the new fellows and associates urged them to uphold the tenets of integrity and professionalism in order to be good ambassadors of the Institute.

Adekoje explained that membership of some university dons would upscale the Institute’s research base as many of them had done several researches on the capital market. According to him, the development would enhance teaching of Capital Market Studies in the tertiary institution as envisioned by the Institute’s Governing Council.

“For our friends joining us for the first time, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers was established by law, specifically Act 105 of 1992 (Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) and given clear mandates to determine the standard of knowledge required to practice as a core professional in the Securities and Investment industry in Nigeria.

