Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool: Leaders escape with dramatic victory

Liverpool escaped Crystal Palace with a chaotic and dramatic 2-1 victory thanks to Roberto Firmino’s late strike, maintaining their healthy lead at the top of the Premier League.

After Wilfried Zaha looked to have grabbed Palace a point (82), Firmino coolly swept home following bedlam in the penalty area to keep Liverpool eight points clear of Leicester, 11 clear of Chelsea and 12 ahead of Manchester City.

Controversy arrived at the end of a listless first half when James Tomkins’ far-post header was ruled out by VAR for a Jordan Ayew shove on Dejan Lovren, and Liverpool capitalized on their fortune as Sadio Mane squeezed home for the opener (49).

Palace levelled late on as Zaha found the far corner from 15 yards (82), before Firmino’s late winner had reverberations around the country.

Liverpool are now 30 unbeaten in the Premier League and stretch 12 points clear of champions Manchester City and 11 clear of Chelsea, who play each other at the Etihad later on Saturday Night Football.

Liverpool host Napoli in their fifth Champions League group-stage match on Wednesday night, before Brighton visit Anfield on Saturday at 3pm. Palace go to Burnley at 3pm on Saturday in the Premier League.

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News