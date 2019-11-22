By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Cross River State Government, Friday, disclosed partnering with the Russian Government on nuclear plant, wheat cultivation, deep seaport, and super highway projects.

This was made known by the Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade, during a presentation titled, ‘Nigeria On Evolving Partnership To Promote Investment In Cross River State’ to the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria His Excellency, Alexei Shebarshin, in Abuja.

Ayade who was represented by his senior aide, Prince Michael Nku Abuo, said was a follow-up to the Russia-Africa Summit recently held in Sochi, Russia

According to him (Ayade), globally Russia is well respected as one of the world leaders in several fields and has extended her reach across the world.

He said: “Globally Russia is well respected as one of the world leaders in several fields and has extended her reach across the world and one of such outreach was the recently held Russia-Africa Summit at Sochi of which a bilateral agreement was signed between the Russian government and the Nigerian government in a deal that will see multi-billion dollars Russian investmet in Nigeria.

“As a state and a people, it is no mistake that we are christened the people’s paradise due to our hospitality, well secured state and naturally endowed composition. Cross River State is blessed with immerse human and natural resources mostly untapped and ready to be deployed.

“It is for this reason that our government has embarked on several industrialization and partnership drive within and outside the country and our spirit of enterprise mandate is turning the tides of our state and beyond our already sealed tourism potentials Cross River State is undergoing the basics for an industrial boom.

“Therefore, last month my senior Aide Prince Abuo commenced an engagement to see that areas of advantage to the state in the said agreements entered by the Russian-Nigerian government is executed in the state.

“We are here today to build a relationship with the Russian Government in Nigeria knowing that you coordinate the activities of all your citizens in Nigeria. Cross River State is offering you an opportunity to partner and implement the following components as contained in the mail earlier sent.

“Wheat cultivation as we have large fertile landmass capable of growing same in commercial quantity.

Building of Nuclear Plant as our state has deposits of uranium.

Mapping and exploration for export of our natural mineral components.

“Sustaining and strengthening our existing Russia-Cross River State Scholarship program for transfer of knowledge.

“Massive investment in our deep sea port and superhighway project.

