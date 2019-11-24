Criminals have hijacked Nigeria – 2Baba

By Sylvester Kwentua

Legendary musician and former member of the defunct musical group, Plantashun boiz, 2face Innocent Idibia, has come out strongly to voice out his displeasure in the way things are being done in the country, describing the system as a system run by criminals.

“Naija system is a total joke. Criminals have hijacked Naija. Men and women that have dedicated their time to make sure that Naija will carry last…No shame. No dignity. No honor. I pray the young men that have entered the system will do their best to influence positive change,” 2face tweeted on his Twitter handle.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time 2face will be speaking out against the way things are being run in the country. In 2017, backed by several artists, 2face planned a protest against the Buhari-led government, which never saw the daylight, as he called off the protest some days to the protest.

Vanguard