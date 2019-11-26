By Emma Amaize, NDV Editor

DEPUTY Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, is in a tight spot over the rampant manner security agents, both Army and Navy personnel, set ablaze crude oil and barges impounded from oil thieves and discharge the contents into the river, oblivious of the danger to residents of riverine communities.

The escalating complaints from residents of riverine communities in the state over the upshot of crude oil pollution on their livelihood have become deafening and unbearable.

Fishing, which is the main business of many riverine dwellers, is worse hit with anglers out of business. With their water contaminated, the people, who now battle waterborne diseases and also lack potable water.

Locals collectively point finger at the security agents, who also expose them to vagaries of the weather with recurrent burning of forests. Our findings, however, show that oil thieves also contribute to the pollution.

Creek dwellers, whether Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo perceive Otuaro, a lawyer, activist and conflict resolution expert, who hails from Okerenkoko, Gbaramatu Kingdom, an Ijaw riverine community in Warri South-West Local Government Area as a “Warri Boy” and their “closest eye” in government.

Formerly President of Okerenkoko Federated Community; Secretary, Federated Niger Delta Ijaw Communities, FNDIC, a nongovernmental organisation committed to proper control and management of resources in Nigeria, and Chair, Warri Ijaw-Itsekiri Grassroots Peace Front, the Deputy Governor has no place to hide as long as riverine communities are suffering.

Lamentations of riverine inhabitants

In July, he undertook an overfly of Polobubo (Tsekelewu), along Benin River in Warri North Local Government Area of the state, Ugborodo, Okerenkoko (Escravos River) in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Ogulagha (Burutu Local Government Area) and other troubled areas at Gbokoda, Markaraba, Jones Creeks to ascertain the situation on the ground.

Placard-carrying villagers, including his community, Okerenkoko, confronted him with their woes and sought the help of the state government.

At Gbokoda community, Chairman of Olero Oil Field Communities, Mr. Simeon Iluwa, informed him that “it is obvious that government is making partial efforts at stopping illegal bunkering activities in our area.

“Nevertheless, the approach of burning recovered stolen petroleum products by the military has caused more harm than good to the environment.

“Our environment has been degraded, polluted and devastated due to illegal bunkering and related activities resulting in negative impact of petroleum hydrocarbon toxicity on human health, including exposing the population, natural environment and other ecological receptors due to illegal bunkering and refining activities as well as multinational oil company activities.

“It is worthy of note that it is our usable waters and fishing occupation that have been wiped out by hydrocarbon or more pollution. Worse still, it leaves us with no alternative source of livelihood. The surface and underground waters have been so polluted such that no drinkable water in our community anymore.

“Some of the health challenges and complications suffered due to petroleum hydrocarbons in our waters include but not limited to renal failure, skin rashes and irritations, respiratory system disorders and miscarriages in women, infertility, childhood/birth defects.”

Villagers carry placards

Protesting Okerenkoko villagers carried placards, which bore such inscriptions as ‘Military should stop burning recovered crude oil and polluting our environment,’ ‘Pollution has killed our fishes, we do not have work to do anymore’ and ‘We are dying because of pollution.’

Others read ‘Soot is damaging our homes,’ ‘Do security agents burn seized crude in other climes?’ ‘Federal Government, burning is not the solution,’ ‘Military, stop the burning of illegal crude oil barges,’ ‘Our environment is no longer safe for healthy living,’ ’Stop pollution of our environment,’ ‘Our environment is our right,’ ‘Federal Government, save our environment,’ ‘We need freedom’ and ‘Government, intervene in our environment.’

Chair, Okerenkoko community, Kinsley Oturubo, who led the protesting villagers, told Otuaro: “The issue on ground has to do with additional pollution by the military personnel in Niger Delta and I am calling on the military to look for further solution on how to curb the excesses of pollution in Niger Delta.

“The idea of burning crude oil boats, spilling undiluted refined products into the water is not a better idea. In order not to jeopardise their good works, security agents have to look for a proper site to dispose unrefined products so that they will spill over into the water.

“Indeed, there are a lot of riverbeds in this environment whereby those fishing cannot fish anymore because of the spills. So I am appealing to them to do the needful and I am saying they should ensure that what they do conform with accepted international standard.

“Spills from crude oil vessels exploded by security agents into waters had polluted same, such that fishing activities were no longer productive. The situation has caused untold hardship that can make a people go into extinction.

Otuaro reacts

The deputy governor described as worrisome and objectionable the prevailing practice by security agents of setting on fire vessels and barges laden with crude oil seized from oil thieves and spilling unprocessed crude in the rivers.

Otuaro, also Chair, Delta State Advocacy Committee against Oil Facilities Destruction, confirmed to reporters: “Lately, we have had so many complaints from stakeholders from the oil producing environment to the effect that the environment is badly despoiled as much that their livelihood is being impacted seriously. Many of them have lost their means of livelihood, which is fishing and farming and they are suffering.

“We had to carry out an aerial overview to see what the situation is like and courtesy Chevron Nigeria Limited, we have been able to go round the Olero oil operating field, Jones Creek and Makaraba fields and what we saw there is worrisome and disgusting.

“I think it is an illwind blowing nobody any good. I mean the illegal activities going on and their impact on the environment. From the complaints we got, security agents, who of course are on their statutory responsibility of stamping out these criminal activities, are helplessly destroying some of these seized vessels and barges laden with illegal products in a manner that they spill into the environment.

“That in itself occasions much more damage on the environment just like the illegal bunkering activity is causing on the environment. I think we need a national discourse on that note because what we saw is worrisome.

“We have seen all we need to see and we are going to articulate the views of critical stakeholders and see how we can provide a remedy as we cannot continue this way.”

At Olero, he pleaded with the people, who carried placards protesting despoliation of their environment to exercise patience, saying, “government has heard your complaints and is looking into the destruction of the environment in order to find a long-lasting solution.

“Yes, it is irritating and objectionable, but you should bear with us. In no distant time, we will find a solution. The statutory responsibility of security agency is to protect the environment so that oil exploration activity can go on. However, the destruction of seized vessels and products spilling into the environment does not conform to global best practices and that is why I said we have to have a summit to brainstorm on a way out.”

Quandary

However, the question residents, who expressed delight with the state government’s July overfly, ask is ‘how long will they wait for the state government-led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who they knew sent his deputy on the facts-finding mission, to come to the aid of the people?’

Stakeholders know that it is not security agents alone that burn crude oil. Oil thieves, who cook crude oil to extract diesel, petrol and other products, are also involved in the act that imperil even their own lives.

Were Otuaro still on the other side, he might have led outright campaign against the security agencies, but despite the complaints against them, their services are required to check the activities of pipeline vandals and militants, who destroy oil facilities.

The bad thing is that while the locals are waiting for succor from the state government, many have become jobless, as fishing, their major means of livelihood, is the most affected by the extensive damage caused by crude oil burning.

International summit

As a starting point, Otuaro is reportedly looking at an international summit where stakeholders from the communities, oil industry, security agents and others will gather to brainstorm on the emergency and come up with feasible solutions.

Some rights groups, including the Ijaw People Development Initiative, IPDI, had declared that burning of seized crude oil by security agents was unlawful, calling for prosecution of culprits.

The Riverine Security (Coast Guard of the Federation) suggested that government should provide storage tanks at Joint Task Force checkpoints for transfer of crude oil confiscated by security agents back to oil companies.

Already, the state government had conducted a forensic analysis of some residents of oil communities in the state in collaboration with University College, London, to evaluate their health and obtain statistics for next line of action.

A source told NDV: “The deputy governor is having sleepless nights over this matter; his people are suffering. He is one of them, he sees and knows the pains they are undergoing and is eager to come up with solution, but has to contend with the bureaucracy of government (both at state and federal level) to get things done.”

Vanguard