Creative designers guild of Nigeria holds election

By SYLVESTER KWENTUA

The Lagos State chapter of the Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria, last Thursday, held its elections to fill various executive positions.

The election, which was held at its business office in Surulere, Lagos, witnessed many members of the last executive body, returning unopposed to the positions they held in the previous executive body. Led by its outgoing president, Joy Osawaru Akinyemi, the guild has been able to make impact in the Nollywood industry and help producers make quality movies, according to the spokesman of the guild, Leo Omosebi.

‘’ When people give credit to movie makers, they forget to also give credit to us. We are the creative power of the movie industry in Nigeria and a lot of these popular celebrities you know can’t produce movies or musical videos, without involving us. The reason we invited the press to this our election, is to create awareness and let people know that we have a place, as far as creativity is concerned in Nigeria,’’ Leo posited.

Those elected into various positions they held previously and were unopposed, include; Joy Osawaru,(chairman of the guild), Ikechukwu Godwin Chibuko, (vice-chairman), Innocent Abbah, (secretary), Blessing Awuzi, (Financial secretary), Salome Oputa (Treasurer), Thelma Fiberesima, (Provost), Leo Omosebi, (Public relations officer) and Uche Nneka Obiora,(Welfare).

Speaking to the press after the election, the Chairperson of the guild, Joy Osawaru, admonished all newly elected persons to be of good character and work hard to create a mark in the entertainment sector, while also working hand in hand with other guilds in the industry, to create wonderful contents that will create a lasting impression in the minds of Nigerians and the world at large.

Vanguard