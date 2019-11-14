Court remands woman for alleged child trafficking in Owerri

A Juvenile court sitting in Owerri on Thursday ordered that Nkiruka Kamalu, a mother of four, charged with alleged child trafficking, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Kamalu with two counts of conspiracy and child trafficking.

Magistrate A.O. Odioyenma ordered that the case file be transferred to the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She said though bail was at the discretion of the court, the matter before it was a serious offence.

She adjourned until Jan. 16, 2020 for DPP reports.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.C. Eboh, told the court that Kamalu, allegedly jumped bail granted by a High Court in Owerri, where she is standing trial for acquisition of property under false pretences.

