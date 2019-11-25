Court remands prophet over alleged defilement of 14-year-old girl

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos state, on Monday, remanded a 25-year-old prophet, Adebowale Obaloluwa, in police custody over alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl.]

The defendant, who claimed to be a prophet and interpreter of tongues at a branch of Cherubim and Seraphim church, is facing a charge of defilement.

His plea was, however, not taken by the court.

The Magistrate, Mrs C. K Tunji-Carrena, ordered that he should be remanded in the correctional facility in Lagos pending legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the case till Jan. 30, 2020 .

The (police) prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 15, at 1.30a.m. at No. 1, Oduolu St., Baiyeku Area of Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

She said that he lured the 14-year-old, who accompanied her friend to the church, to his sleeping quarters during a prayer vigil and defiled her.

“The girl, however, got home from the vigil and told her mother what transpired.

”The offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the prosecutor said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.