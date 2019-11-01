Court remands man who allegedly slammed baby’s head on floor

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 24-year-old mentally challenged man, Ayobami Isiaka, who allegedly slammed a baby’s head on the floor and killed him, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Isiaka with culpable homicide.

Magistrate T.A. Agbona who did not take the plea of Isiaka, ordered that he be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Ikoyi.

Agbona ordered the police to return the case Prison pending an outcome of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP).

He ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the DPP for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Dec 2 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Chukwuocha Augustine told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 28, at about 2 p.m., at the Isheri, Berger area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant grabbed the one-year-old baby off her mother’s back before dropping the baby on the hard floor.

The offence, he noted, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which carries a death sentence for convicts.

