Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Court remands father for defiling 17-year-old daughter

On 2:41 pmIn Newsby

Court, EFCC, FRSC, Delta ,P&ID , iPhones

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, ordered that a 45-year-old man, Aderemi Adeleja, who allegedly defiled his 17-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kirikiri.

Also read: Appeal Court ruling: Loyibo congratulates Omo-Agege, Akpabio

The police charged Adeleja, who lives at Afariogun area of Ishodi in Lagos, with three counts of sexual assault and defilement.

Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice and adjourned the case until Feb. 2, 2020.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Adeleja, committed the offence on Nov. 2, in his home at 11.44 p.m.

He alleged that Adeleja defiled the girl while she was asleep.

He said the case was reported at Area ‘F’ Police Command, Ikeja by the girl’s mother and later transferred to Gender section, Ikeja Police Command.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 35, 137 and 265 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.