Court remands drunk Fulani herdsman for allegedly killing fellow herder with machete

An Ilorin Magistrates Court on Thursday ordered the remand of Ibrahim Garba of Bani, Fulani camp, Kaiama Local Government Area, Kwara in Federal Correctional Service for allegedly killing fellow herder with a machete.

The Magistrate, Mrs Zainab Usman, gave the order as the accused person faced a count charge of culpable homicide.

Usman adjourned the case until Dec. 24, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Al-Hassan Jibrin, told the court that on Sept. 16, the case was transferred from Divisional Police Headquarters, Bani, Kwara to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Ilorin, for discrete investigation.

Jibrin said that on Oct. 29, Abubakar Mohammed of Bani, Fulani camp, Kwara reported that on the same date some Fulani boys fought each other in a Beer Parlour, situated at Bani, Kara market.

He said that during the fight, the accused person used a machete and attacked Shehu Mohammed on his neck, which eventually resulted in his death.

The prosecutor said that the accused person also attacked Abubakar Ahmed with a machete, while Ahmed, in turn, defended himself with a bottle before escaping from being killed by the accused.

Jibrin said that discreet investigation conducted led to the arrest of the accused person, who was identified by Ahmed to be the one who attacked him at the bear parlour.

He said that during the investigation, the accused person admitted to have taken alcoholic drink before going to the beer parlour, and a fight ensued between him and Abu, now at large.

The prosecutor said that during the fight, Abu attacked the accused person with bottle which caused few of his teeth to remove in the process.

Jibrin said that the accused person admitted to have attacked the deceased, Mohammed with machete on his neck, thinking it was Abu, and the attack led to Mohammed’s death.

He said that the offence was contrary to section 221 of the penal code.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Vanguard News Nigeria.