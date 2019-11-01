Breaking News
Court remands 52-year-old teacher for allegedly defiling his daughter

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 52-year-old teacher, Davies Noel,who allegedly defiled his 12-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdullamid Lawal, who did not take the plea of Noel, ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Ekiti Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Lawal adjourned the case until Nov. 11, for mention.

‎‎Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that Noel committed the offence between 2018 and October 2019.

Leramo alleged that the girl confided in an outsider at school, and narrated the incident to the confidant, who later reported the  matter to the police.

He noted that the defendant confessed to the crime.

‎The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 214 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State 2012.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

