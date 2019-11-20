Court remands 40-year-old man for sodomising neighbour’s 14-year-old son

A Magistrates’ Court in Gombe on Wednesday ordered that 40-year- old man, Kabiru Abdullahi, who pleaded guilty to sodomising his neighbour’s 14-year-old son, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending sentencing.

Abdullahi pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Chief Magistrate Babayo Usamatu, who gave the order, adjourned the case until November 28, for sentencing.

Earlier in the First Information Report (FIR), the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Bako Shekari told the court that the defendant, who resides n Tashan Magarya in Kumo, Akko LGA, Gombe State, committed the offence in October.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code law.

Shekari further prayed the court to order the defendant to pay N40, 000 as compensation and for medical examination.

Vanguard News Nigeria.