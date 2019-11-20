Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Court remands 40-year-old man for sodomising neighbour’s 14-year-old son

On 2:35 pmIn Metro, Newsby

Court, EFCC, FRSC, Delta ,P&ID , iPhones

A Magistrates’ Court in Gombe on Wednesday ordered that 40-year- old man, Kabiru Abdullahi, who pleaded guilty to sodomising his neighbour’s 14-year-old son, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending sentencing.

Abdullahi pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Chief Magistrate Babayo Usamatu, who gave the order, adjourned the case until November 28, for sentencing.

Earlier in the First Information Report (FIR), the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Bako Shekari told the court that the defendant, who resides n Tashan Magarya in Kumo, Akko LGA, Gombe State, committed the offence in October.

ALSO READ: Alleged P&ID scam: Court refuses to grant adjournment in trial of Briton

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code law.

Shekari further prayed the court to order the defendant to pay N40, 000 as compensation and for medical examination.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.