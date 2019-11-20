Court orders flogging of two artisans who stole TV sets, laptops

An Upper Sharia Court in Kaduna on Tuesday sentenced two artisans, Saminu Ahmed, 25 and Mohammed Isah, 23, to 10 strokes of the cane each for stealing two Television sets and two laptops.

The Judge, Mustapha Umar, sentenced them after they pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, housebreaking and theft and begged for leniency.

Umar also gave the convicts an option to a fine of N5, 000 each.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Shehu Abubakar told the court that on Nov. 2, the complainant, Alhaji Musa Mai-Shanu, who lives in Malali, Kaduna reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station.

The prosecutor said the convicts broke into the complainant’s house and stole two tv sets and two laptops.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59, 289 and 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Laws, 2017

