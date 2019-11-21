Femi Falana has affirmed that the court order for the release of Omoyele Sowore and Olawaler Bakare is not subject to approval by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Falana explained that “pursuant to the verification of the sureties of Sowore and Bakare by the Federal High Court, the trial judge, the Honourable Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu, made an order on November 6, 2019, for the release of the defendants from the custody of the DSS.

“The Court Order has not authorised the DSS to approve the sureties before releasing Sowore and Bakare from custody,” Falana said.

The human right lawyer shared a copy of the Court Order being treated with contempt by the DSS which has continued to parade itself as a law-abiding security organisation with Vanguard.

It will be recalled that despite a Federal High court’s order on the release of the freedom fighters, the DSS has continued to act against that order, insisting on proper documentation before finalising their release.

The DSS has also recently stressed that they are willing to release Sowore and Bakare only to their sureties.

Vanguard