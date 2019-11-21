Court nullifies creation of Kano new emirates

A Kano High Court on Thursday dissolved the four additional emirates and first-class emirs created by the Kano State Government.

The state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had on May 8 signed a controversial law establishing four additional emirates with first-class emirs in Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

But the law was challenged by a former member state House of Assembly, Rabi’u Saleh Gwarzo, at the state high court.

Justice Usman Na’abba, who delivered judgement in the matter, said the Kano State House of Assembly had violated the provision of Section 101 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (as amended), which allows the assembly to make laws.

He, therefore, declared the law creating the new four emirates null and void, saying the petition for the creation of the emirates was faulty and did not follow due process.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the judgement, the counsel to the state government, Ibrahim Mukhtar, said the government would analyse the verdict and take the next line of action.

However, the counsel to the plaintiff, Barr. Maliki Umar-Kuliya, expressed satisfaction with the ruling.

He said: “The judgement was passed because the state government did not follow due process in enacting the law on May 6, May 7 and May 8, 2019.” (NAN)

Vanguard