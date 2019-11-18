Court grants Lagos bizman access to property

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

Lagos State High Court presided over by Justice O. O. Ogunjobi has granted Felix Ezeamamam and his company access to the disputed property at 41, Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, after a protracted dispute.

The court, in its order dated August 16, 2019, stated among other things that: “The claimant is hereby restrained from using the personnel of Nigeria Police or by any means whatsoever to obstruct, deny or restrict the first (Felix Ezeamama) and second (Webb Towers) defendant’s right of use, access, ingress, egress and regress of the premises situate at 41, Kingsway Road, Ikoyi, Lagos with the exception of mini flats 1 & 2 in block A occupied by the claimant (Halima Abubakar) pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“By this order, first and second defendants shall have the right of use, access, ingress, egress and regress of the premised situate at 41, Kingsway Road, Ikoyi Lagos with the exception of mini flats 1 & 2 in block A occupied by the claimant pending the determination of the substantive suit.”

Expressing relief over the court order, Ezeamama affirmed his faith in the legal system, stating that “trials and tribulations are part of everyday life.”

Recall that Felix Ezeamama was in the news in May 2017 over purported malicious damage to flat 1 & 2 in block A of the said property. Occupant of the mini flats, Halima Abubakar, then obtained a warrant of arrest with which Felix Ezeamama was arrested and detained.

Ezeamama denied all the allegations claiming that he was not in Lagos on the day he was said to have damaged the property. He further claimed that the occupant of his property brought frivolous allegations against him as a ploy to use her relationship with the police to illegally occupy a part of his property.

In June Ezeamama filed a motion at the Lagos High Court seeking, among others, an order “restraining the claimant her servants, agents or privies… from obstructing, denying and restricting the defendants their servants, agents or privies’ right of use, access ingress, egress and regress of the premised situate at 41 Kingsway Road, Ikoyi Lagos.”

Vanguard