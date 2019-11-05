Court fixes Nov. 7 to deliver ruling in Maina’s bail application

Abdulrasheed Maina

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, said that it would deliver its ruling on the bail application filed by the former Chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Nov. 7.

Justice Okon Abang fixed the date, after taking arguments from the defence and prosecution counsel.

NAN reports that the EFCC charged Maina with 12 counts  bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.”

However, Maina pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Vanguard

