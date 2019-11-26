Breaking News
Court adjourns Usman, Fani-Kayode’s money laundering trial till December 2

A Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, adjourned the money laundering trial of a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman, till December 2.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Usman, her counterpart in the aviation ministry, Femi Fani-Kayode; a former Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Yusuf Danjuma and a Company, Jointrust Dimension Limited on a 17-count of money laundering to the tune of N4.6billion.

The accused persons had pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail by the court

EFCC has since opened the case for the prosecution and is still leading witnesses in evidence.

At the last hearing on October 29, EFCC had led Shehu Shuaibu, its third prosecution witness in evidence.

Shuaibu, an investigator with the Commission, had told the court how the sum of N800 million was paid from the Ministry of External Affairs into the account of the fourth defendant, Jointrust Dimension Ltd.

The witness said investigations revealed that the money was paid into the company’s account on January 16, 2015. (NAN)

 

