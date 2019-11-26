Corps members making up for teachers’ shortage in Ondo ― Govt.

The Ondo State government has commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for helping with the posting of corps members to schools, thereby making up for shortage of teachers.

The state’s Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, gave the commendation while receiving the management members of NYSC who were on a courtesy visit to his office in Akure on Tuesday.

Aragbaiye assured the corps members posted to the state of government’s continued support to ensure that they served their fatherland in a favourable environment.

He stressed the need to sustain the cordial relationship between the organisation and the state government, particularly on matters relating to the welfare of corps members posted to the state.

The head of service reiterated the Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration’s commitment to embark on development projects that would make the state a hub for foreign direct investment.

In her remarks, the NYSC state coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio, appealed to the state government to direct its ministries, agencies and parastatals not to reject corps members posted to them.

Akpabio solicited for assistance from the government towards the completion of its camp clinic project and other programmes initiated for the wellbeing of corps members in the state.

She, however, decried the non-payment of allowances to corps members serving in the state to complement the amount being given to them by the Federal Government.

