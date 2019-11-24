Converting waste to wealth @ INAC 2019

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor reporting from Abuja

Mr. Abba Yahaya of the Institute for Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship, a social enterprise that centers on learning, mentorship and coaching spoke to Vanguard at Free Skills Acquisition section of the 2019.

“At INAC here, what we are teaching our participants is how to actively transform waste materials to wealth. That has to do with picking up discarded materials around the environment and transforming them to profitable ventures,” Yahaya said.

Here, young people are taught how to make things like flower vases out of empty bottles using different materials. This is a vocational skill that does not require much money, said Yahaya. The products could be sold to people as wedding presents or as decoration items.

They also make air fresheners called diffusers. The ingredients for air fresheners include unscented baby oils, fragrance oils extracted from natural fruits such as the bark of oranges or tangerines or strawberries, etc. Mr. Yahaya teaches how to extract the natural fragrance oils from the fruits or barks.

He explained that what they do at the Institute for Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship and at INAC helps solve the environmental problem of waste disposal by repurposing waste materials or converting them from waste to wealth.

There are several other segments of the free skills acquisition of NCAC – a program dear to Otunba Runsewe’s heart and one vigorously pursued by him. They feature consistently in every edition of the National Festival of Arts & Culture and at the International Arts & Crafts Expo.

In a related event, before Otunba Runsewe conducted the media and other participants around the free skills acquisition venue of NCAC, the D.G had in an address extolled the virtues of Dr. Goke Adegoroye for the exemplary role he played in shaping “this sector”:

“Ladies and gentlemen, please permit me to give a special protocol this afternoon. We must always recognize and celebrate our best. People say Otuunba Runsewe is a fantastic man; that he is doing very well. But I want appeal to the staff of every cultural sector here today to please give a special standing recognition to Dr. Goke Adegoroye.

“Honestly, Dr. Adegoroye is not one that comes out often. This is one man who gave us the tenacity, the shaping of this sector to what it is today. Dr. Goke Adegoroye is a wonderful administrator.”

Dr. Goke Adegoroye is a retired Federal Permanent Secretary and one-time Director General of the Federal Environmental Protection Agency. He is known for his candid views on environmental issues in Nigeria. In 2017, he delivered a lecture at School of Environmental Technology of the Federal University of Technology Akure during the annual lecture titled “From Research to Policy and Vision to Action: The Challenge of Environmental Management in Nigeria” in which he lamented that the environment has been left poorer, depleted, filthier, more toxic and less safe than before.