By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

No fewer than six hundred Bayelsa women entrepreneurs across the three senatorial districts in the state have been granted a loan of N6million by the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, under the Micro-Enterprise Enhancement Scheme.

Wife of President Mohammadu Buhari in her speech during the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, admonished the women to make judicious use of the loan incentive from the federal government to grow and prosper their businesses.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the South-South Women Zonal leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC Chief Mrs Rachael Akpabio, while commending the beneficiaries for making through to the second phase of the Enhancement, she pointed out that the loans grant was part of the federal government resolve to lift Nigerians particularly women out of poverty, and urged them to continue to support the present federal government.

She said: ” There are better things ahead, I want to assure you that the present federal government is determined to lift Nigerians out of poverty through the various intervention and social investments programmes, and I want to urge you to continue to support the federal government to do more.”

In his remarks, the Director-General of the NDE, Dr. Nasiru Argungu who was represented by the Bayelsa State Coordinator of the NDE, Mr. Aham Osuchukwu, commended the women for their resourcefulness and business acumen and admonished them to invest the loans in productive ventures to grow their businesses.

vanguard