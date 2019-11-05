Constitutional violence responsible for intellectual exile – Don

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The keynote speaker at the ongoing 38th national convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors, in Enugu, Prof. Emmanuel Sule from the Ibrahim Badamasi University, Lapai, Niger state has stated that the failure of the government to provide education, skills and healthy environment were responsible for Exodus of Nigerian writers abroad.

In his keynote address tagged, ” Nationalism and the poetics of integration, Prof. Sule who likened the near collapse and degradation of the National Library, Abuja to that of Nigeria’ intellectualism deficit told audience at the convention that, ” My visit to Abuja and seeing the deplorable state of the National Library evokes as a metaphor of Nigeria’s intellectual deficit. It is unconscious at the base of perpetuation of ignorance, inadequate attention to education, neglect of innocative and scientific skills, and enduring philitinism, all of which are forms of invisible violence unleashed by the Nigerian government on Nigerians.

Praising the likes Profs, Chinua Achebe, J.P Clarke and Wole Soyinka and Odia Ofeimun among others for tackling colonialism and even speaking out against post colonialism of Nigeria government, the literary icon stated that Nigeria continuous lost of its intellectuals to the West was due to failed government.

His words, ” Alas, even before militarism was dislodged, the spirit of nationalist imagination weakened, giving in, not necessary to the ever-mutating exertion of constituted violence, but to the lures of postmodernity. From this point, Nigerian literature , as it were sets its vision abroad. The exile impulse became a full blown exodus as writers , literary scholars, intellectual thinkers, etc found reasons to go abroad. ” He said.

Prof. Sule however noted that writers could reinvent the wheel where literature should be used as a tool for social integration and redemption through a cultural revolution that will lead to a political revolution; need for writers to have a national direction and a good sense of literary traditional that realize that art was local before being universal.

For the chairman of the occasion, ANA trustee and editor, Africa literature today, Prof. Ernest Emenyonu, in his address explained that the Nigerian government do not recognize her writers as those in diaspora do.

His words, “ANA, now should be the time to stand up and It is time to take some specific actions to get to own membership.

“As far as Nigerians anthers are concerned, they have a beautiful feathers outside but nothing inside. This is because Nigeria does not recognize her writers. They don’t realize that the writers are ambassadors all over the world. ”

On his part, the DG, Nigerian Copyright Commission, Mr John Alien expressed delight to revamp the Nigerian publishing industry.

He however noted that the commission will partner with ANA to address three key issues that included that of plagiarism; authors-publishers relationship; and piracy which Alien called a monster.

Earlier in his opening remark, the outgoing national chairman, Mr Denja Abdullahi commended Enugu government and its ANA chapter for organising this year’s convention tagged “homecoming. ”

Abdullahi on the account as president stated that, ” I am happy that all we promised in our manifesto have almost been fulfilled. And it is great pleasure that works have stared at ANA land called Mamman Vatsa Writers Village Project. ” He said

Meanwhile, the host of the convention, ANA Enugu State chairman, Zulu Ofoelue, stated that the this year’s convention was significant as ANA was formed 38 years in Enugu. ” We are happy that ANA founded in Enugu was coming back to it root. We are hoping that everyone has a meaningful time in the convention. “He said. ANA…04-11-19.

Vanguard