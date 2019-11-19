Consolidated Hallmark grows PAT by 46%

By Cynthia Alo

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, CHI, has recorded a 46 percent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) which rose to N519.6 million for the third quarter ended September 2019 from N355.9 million recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

According to the unaudited financial results of the company released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the company also recorded a 23.7 percent increase in gross premium written

to N6.7 billion from N5.4 billion in 2018 while the total assets rose to N11.2 billion from N10.8 billion.

Commenting on the result, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, said that the unwavering support of the board and management of the company was pivotal to the success being recorded.

He said: “The strong performance reflects the board and management’s commitment towards rewarding our shareholders with good returns. There is no gainsaying that consistent improvement is also being driven by the increased confidence of our customers.”

On plans to increase the minimum paid-up capital of the company to N10 billion in line with the new requirements of the National Insurance Commission, Efekoha said arrangements have been finalized to get the approval of shareholders for the raising of additional N4.5 billion during an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM).

He expressed confidence that the company will successfully beef up its capital base further, ahead of the June 2020 deadline by NAICOM, in view of positive investor confidence displayed during the earlier proactive efforts by the board to raise N500 million through a rights issue and an additional N734 million through a private placement, both of which were fully subscribed even before the recent recapitalization mandate by NAICOM.

