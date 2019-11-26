As National Lottery Trust Fund spends N9.5bn on sports devt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, has said that the commission is currently working in collaboration with the Lagos State Lottery Commission, LSLC, in the area of control and regulation for the interest of the country.

Meantime, the National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF, said that over N9.5 billion generated since inception was used for sports development in primary and secondary schools across the country.

On the collaboration, Gbajabiamila disclosed this at the opening of a four-day Special Stakeholder retreat organized by the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and inter-Governmental Affairs to develop the strategic plan Y2019-Y2023, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

The retreat themed, “Strategies for Actualisation of the Mandate of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and inter-Governmental Affairs.”

The regulatory boss explained that because the regulation of lottery business currently involves multi-agencies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria; the National Communication Commission, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC and the Telecommunication companies among others, the control of the business has grown beyond the states to capacity.

Gbajabiamila who acknowledged the fact that the Lagos control board came into existence before the federal agency, stressed that” because the business has grown beyond the boundaries of the state, it could not be allowed to manage business beyond its mandate.

“However, there is a robust collaboration and understanding between the National Lottery Board and the Lagos State counterpart. There is no conflict in our operations,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, Dr Bello Maigari has disclosed that from its inception, the fund had generated over N9.5 billion.

Maigari, however, disclosed that the find was mainly used for sports intervention programmes in both primary and secondary schools across the country.

He said over 2,500 schools benefitted from the intervention.

Also, in his address, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has said that the process of actualising the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift over one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty has commenced.

Akume represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engineer Festus Daudu, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for finding it worthy to recreate the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs with the mandate among others to implement special programmes and projects on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to him, “Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs was recreated to engender development and to boost government activities across various sectors. There is a need to create a policy direction in the course of carrying out its function.

“It is in this regard that we are all gathered here today to fashion out the path towards the actualization of the Ministry’s laudable and enriching mandates. The need for a comprehensive policy and strategic direction to craft a road-map for the implementation of government policies programmes and projects, therefore, cannot be overstated.

“In the light of the new focus of the Ministry, there is a dire need to define a definite action strategy to support the numerous on-going national programmes of the Next Level Agenda of this administration. The potential of the Ministry as a tool for socio-economic development is not in doubt. Our collective will and determination are therefore required at this time to pave the way for sustained growth and development.’’

In his own address, Daudu said with the calibre of people present at the retreat, its outcome would certainly go a long way in actualizing the Ministry’s mandate towards moving the country to the next level in line with Mr President’s agenda.

He said: “We shall continuously need the support and cooperation of all of you and those of other Nigerian sat all times in this regard.

“We will like to put on record here that, our choice of Lagos, to host this retreat is not by mistake but for so many positive attributes that the state is known for including the convenience of holding any event here being the nations old capital city.

“We are well aware of the historical significance and legacy of Lagos as a centre of Excellence; holding the event here will no doubt ensure a quicker realization of our aims and objectives and the fulfilment of our vision, mission and commitment to ensure that we make a difference in actualizing the mandate of the Ministry.”

