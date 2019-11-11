Community protests alleged land racketeering in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

Some members of Agbogazi-Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area have protested the alleged indiscriminate sale of the community’s land by their traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Edwin Edeoga.

The Monarch, however, denied the allegation, saying that it was rather those who are protesting against him that have ulterior motive on their ancestral inheritance.

Igwe Edeoga said that what happened was that all the parcellated land in the community were shared among all the entitled beneficiaries of the community.

He further said that no extra land has been sold by either him, his cabinet or any associate or proxy.

However, leaders of the protesting members of the community-led by Chief Nichodemus Anike and Vincent Agbowo prayed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to intervene in the brewing communal crisis.

Anike said: “the Governor should help us, revoke and reclaim some parts of community primary school land. All land belonging to the community and the Catholic Church.

“He (Monarch) bargained with some family caretakers at a certain number of plots to allow them to conduct layout on Agbogazi-Nike lands.

“The Governor should set up a panel of enquiry to look into the matter as a measure to enduring peace in Agbogazi-Nike.”

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Agbogazi-Nike is boiling, save us,” “Igwe Edeoga is selling our future,” “Gburugburu, we are your children, save us,” among other inscriptions.

