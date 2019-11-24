Commissioner faults Lawmaker’s report that 97% of roads in A-Ibom has failed

BY Chioma Onuegbu

Commissioner, Ministry of Works, Akwa Ibom state, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-eyen has faulted the report by the Lawmaker representing Mkpat Enin state constituency that 97 percent of roads done by this current administration has failed.

Inyang-eyen who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen Sunday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital maintained that the roads the Lawmaker claimed to have failed were not yet completed, but are presently at the asphalting stage.

His words, “The report by Victor Ekwere, member representing Mkpat Enin State Constituency that 97 percent of the roads done in the state since the coming of Governor Udom Emmanuel has failed is absolute a fallacy, it is not correct.

“The Awa/Ikot Edem/Ikot Emem/Ukam road does not just stop there. The spur goes to Asung, my village, and I will be an irresponsible person to get a contract done that goes to my village that will fail after one year. So, it is not correct.

“If you come to my office, I can show you letters as of 6th of July that we wrote to the contractor and his response to take responsibility. That single road that has problem out of several roads done by and the contractor has taken full responsibility, does not account for 97 percent of all the roads done in the state that has failed” The Commissioner said he is ready to take the media around all the roads we have done after next week to prove the Lawmaker wrong, insisting that the Lawmaker was sponsored to write down that report.

He further explained that he had to ask that contractors should stop work on some of the ongoing roads till December because the forecast says it will rain till December.

“If you go round this state, you will see that there are several roads that are near completion that further work cannot be done, particularly asphalting. ” I take responsibility as the supervisor of Awa/Ukam road, Asong/Ikot Ebiere that the member representing Mkpat Enin, Victor Ekwere was being tricky; he did not discover the error.

“I wrote to suspend all earthwork and all asphalting job across the entire state because the volume of rainfall we receive does not allow us to have the benefit of getting these roads done as, and at when we what it,” he added.