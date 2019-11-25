Commercialisation of creative industry’ll reduce dependence on oil — FG

Vows to remove bottlenecks to growth of industry

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has said the proposed commercialization of the creative industry will reduce the nation’s dependence on oil, rebrand the country internationally and boost its Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

The government also said its main priority in 2020 was to ensure the successful commercialization of the sector to create jobs, reduce crime and be a major source of foreign exchange.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, early yesterday morning, vowed that the federal government would do everything possible to remove all impediments to the growth of the creative Industry, as part of the ongoing efforts to encourage the growth of the sector.

He said: “As we head into 2020, the successful commercialization of the creative industry is our number one priority. It will create jobs, reduce crime, be a major source of foreign exchange and thereby reduce our dependence on oil, re-brand our country internationally and boost our GDP.

“So, we in government are tackling all impediments to the industry. We are making cheaper and longer term financing available for the industry, especially for infrastructural projects, such as concert halls across the six geo-political zones of the country, as recently announced by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

According to him, the government is providing the necessary framework through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to ensure that listeners of music pay for it.

He said internet data must be cheaper, adding that owners of content must make more money from the use of their works.

“The other big issue for commercialization is the digital economy, data must be cheaper and owners of content must make more money from the use of their works. I am sure you have been following the announcements by my colleague, the Minister of Communications, on

this,” he added.

He further revealed that the government was cleaning up the advertising industry and making sure proper measurement of content existed and were collated, stressing that this measure had the potential to add at least N50 billion annually to the creative sector.

The Minister, however, congratulated the organizers of AFRIMA for another successful hosting of the prestigious awards and for the role they had been playing in the explosion, development and the success of African music.

In his remarks, Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mr. Mike Dada, said the organization was using culture and art as a platform to change the narratives of unemployment, extreme poverty and homelessness on the continent.

He applauded the Minister for providing the needed support, which enabled them to successfully host this year’s AFRIMA.